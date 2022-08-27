Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 971,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after buying an additional 804,145 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,357,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock remained flat at $50.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,507. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

