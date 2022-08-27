Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Workday Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $166.46 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.41.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Institutional Trading of Workday

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,732,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 606,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.