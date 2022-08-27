Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.
Workday Price Performance
Shares of WDAY stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Workday
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 606,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Read More
