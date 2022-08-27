Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of WKPPF stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

