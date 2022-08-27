xFund (XFUND) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.86 Million

xFund (XFUND) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One xFund coin can now be bought for $1,336.24 or 0.06597706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xFund has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. xFund has a market cap of $11.86 million and approximately $607,054.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xFund alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00819009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About xFund

xFund launched on October 6th, 2020. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.