Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Shares Up 1.7%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 5,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 21,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Xinyi Glass Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.