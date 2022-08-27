Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Down 53.2% in August

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the July 31st total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.4 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Shares of YLLXF opened at $4.80 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

About Yellow Cake

(Get Rating)

See Also

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.