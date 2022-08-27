Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of YUM opened at $112.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

