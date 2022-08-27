YVS.Finance (YVS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,660.00

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $87,232.12 and approximately $44,660.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance.

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

