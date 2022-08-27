Zap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,561.00 (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $910,088.76 and $4,561.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00087095 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

