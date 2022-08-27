Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $922.07 million and $78.70 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $60.93 or 0.00305857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00116063 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00076950 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002094 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003574 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,134,188 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.