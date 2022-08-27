ZelaaPayAE Trading Down 92.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 92.4% against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $14,443.84 and approximately $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008614 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001156 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002733 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

