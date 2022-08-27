Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0367 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $484.73 million and $151.62 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,510,352,316 coins and its circulating supply is 13,218,885,163 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

