ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits Market Cap of $23.79 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $23.79 million and $4,902.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002130 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00819009 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.
ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading
