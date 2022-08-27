ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.00 million.

ZimVie Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of ZIMV traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZimVie will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

