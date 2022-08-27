Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $348.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

