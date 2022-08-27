Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.56. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $348.30.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

