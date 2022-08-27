Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $95.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $348.30.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

