Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Up 8.6 %

ZLIOY stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

