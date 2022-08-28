10,000 Shares in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 65,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LJPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Price Performance

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $155.13 million, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.24.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

