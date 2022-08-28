1,500 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.32.

TTWO stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $127.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.