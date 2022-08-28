184,777 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.13. 793,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,844. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

