3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Down 9.5 %

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $197.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

