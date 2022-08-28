46,196 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,901,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.