767 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 3.7 %

Danaher stock traded down $10.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.