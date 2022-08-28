888tron Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (888)

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One 888tron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 888tron has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. 888tron has a market cap of $3.39 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

888tron Coin Profile

888 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 73,756,843 coins. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron. 888tron’s official website is 888tron.com. The official message board for 888tron is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0.

Buying and Selling 888tron

According to CryptoCompare, “Octocoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It was launched on BTC Talk on Mar 08, 2014 at 18:08 (UTC) and later abandoned by it's original developer of the same name. On Nov 11, 2015 a new developer steps up and released an updated client, thus reviving Octocoin. “

