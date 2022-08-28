88mph Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. 88mph has a market cap of $1.30 million and $56,655.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00014000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083875 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

