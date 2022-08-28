Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $4.48. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 71,534 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a market cap of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 754,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

