ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW) Short Interest Update

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACE Convergence Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACEVW opened at $0.11 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12.

