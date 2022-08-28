Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Acme United Price Performance

ACU stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Acme United has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,275 shares of company stock valued at $72,588 and have sold 2,543 shares valued at $80,590. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acme United by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

