ACoconut (AC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $187,658.41

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $187,658.41 and approximately $29,737.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

