Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.46. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.