Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Up 27.2% in August

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 809,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ABOS opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,067,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

