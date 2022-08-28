Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Up 27.2% in August

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 809,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ABOS opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,067,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

