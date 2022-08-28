Adshares Price Reaches $2.41 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00012089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $71.54 million and approximately $558,878.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,692,766 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

