ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the July 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ADTRAN Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADTN opened at $24.34 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ADTRAN

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.57%.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

