Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ (AGLE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Insider Activity at Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

