Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the July 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 11,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.