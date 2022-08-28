Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 206.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 141.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 167,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

