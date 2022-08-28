Aion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. Aion has a market cap of $22.16 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,730.66 or 0.99802550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00052526 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00225857 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00139876 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00224764 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00059688 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

