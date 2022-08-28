Alchemist (MIST) Price Hits $2.62 on Major Exchanges

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00013301 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $195,336.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alchemist Profile

Alchemist (MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

