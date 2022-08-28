Alchemist Price Hits $2.69 on Top Exchanges (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Alchemist coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00013405 BTC on exchanges. Alchemist has a market cap of $3.06 million and $202,920.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083952 BTC.

About Alchemist

MIST is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.