Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Update

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the July 31st total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alfi Trading Down 6.9 %

Alfi stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 46,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,695. Alfi has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Get Alfi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alfi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALF. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alfi by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alfi by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alfi Company Profile

Alfi, Inc provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.