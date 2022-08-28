Algorand Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $51.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00100038 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00259478 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,320,935,539 coins and its circulating supply is 6,898,655,183 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

