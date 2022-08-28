Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Align Technology worth $43,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $252.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.53. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.