Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $123.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Allegion Trading Down 5.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

