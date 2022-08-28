AllianceBlock Hits Market Capitalization of $11.08 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $166,233.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllianceBlock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00129307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00084260 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io.

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllianceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllianceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.