Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 181.7% from the July 31st total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance
AHPI stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -3.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
