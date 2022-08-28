Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 181.7% from the July 31st total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

AHPI stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

About Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Articles

