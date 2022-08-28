Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.97 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

