Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $324,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,698,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,867,584. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

