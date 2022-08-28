Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $324,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

GOOG traded down $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.30. 31,698,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,867,584. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average of $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

